Azerbaijan marks Independence Day

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Korea Ramzi Teymurov welcomes guests and delivers opening remarks during the celebrations ahead of the national holiday on May 28, and the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Korea diplomatic relations at Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
The Azerbaijan Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday celebrated Independence Day, ahead of the national holiday on May 28, and the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Korea diplomatic relations at Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul.
Delivering opening remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Korea Ramzi Teymurov discussed Azerbaijan Independence Day, the history of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and significant achievements made during the period.
Outlining his country’s recent history -- from becoming the first democratic republic in the Muslim East in 1918 to being incorporated into the Soviet Union and regaining independence in 1991 -- Teymurov applauded Heydar Aliyev, the third president of Azerbaijan from 1993 to 2003, for his far-sighted policy in leading the then-newly independent Azerbaijan.
The ambassador also highlighted the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Korea diplomatic relations, contacts and exchanges and achievements between the two countries.
Yun Seong-deok, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, congratulated Azerbaijan people and said the country has seen rapid economic and social development since gaining independence.
“Azerbaijan is Korea’s closest partner in the South Caucasus region,” Yun said.
“The new Korean government will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations between our countries,” the minister added.
Korea International Cooperation Agency President Sohn Hyuk-sang also congratulated Azerbaijan and Korea for reaching the milestone and expressed confidence that the organization will implement more joint technical assistance projects in the future.
