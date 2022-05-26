US continues to support COVID-19 aid to N. Korea despite ‘escalatory actions’

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 20 Mayshows medical service personnel in the military handing out medical supplies at a pharmacy to curb the current coronavirus disease health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Yonhap)

The Biden administration continues to support providing COVID-19-related humanitarian assistance to North Korea despite the country’s continued ballistic missile launches and the “escalatory actions,” a senior official at the US State Department said Wednesday.



Mark Lambert, deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and South Korea, said the US is “alarmed by the serious outbreak of COVID-19” in North Korea during a press briefing.



The Biden administration is concerned about the potential impact of the pandemic and the Kim Jong-un regime’s response to North Korea’s unvaccinated people, shattered economy and dire food situation as well as “stability and security on the Korean peninsula and in the region.”



“The US position remains unchanged, even in light of these most recent escalatory actions. We continue to support humanitarian assistance and the provision of COVID-19-related assistance, including mRNA vaccines to the DPRK, ” Lambert told a press briefing hosted by Washington Foreign Press Center. He elucidated that the US sees humanitarian assistance as separate from progress in the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Lambert’s comments came after North Korea early on Wednesday fired what the South Korean military views as an intercontinental ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles. The unprecedented act of launching different types of ballistic missiles came hours after Biden left the Asia-Pacific region and just before he arrived in the US.



The Biden administration has endorsed the idea of providing North Korea with COVID-19 vaccines that it donated through COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, better known as COVAX. But the US State Department this month said it doesn’t have any bilateral plans to share vaccines with North Korea.



“We strongly support and encourage the efforts of US and international aid and health organizations seeking to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the DPRK and to provide critical humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable North Koreans living there,” Lambert said. “We urge the DPRK to work with the international community to facilitate the rapid vaccination of its population.”



In their joint statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden on Saturday said they are committed to working with the international community to assist North Korea to help the country combat COVID-19.



But their offer has been met with silence as North Korea’s total cases of “fever” has surpassed 3 million since late April amid what is widely believed to be a COVID-19 outbreak.



Validity of official data

The state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported approximately 105,550 cases of fever in the 24 hours up to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.



North Korea claimed that its daily new fever cases have remained in the 100,000s for the fifth consecutive day and there have been no deaths among people with fevers for three days in a row as of Wednesday afternoon.



But medical and North Korea experts on Thursday agreed that the Kim Jong-un regime has fabricated statistics about the number of deaths for political purposes such as stabilization of public opinion and public propaganda during the forum on the COVID-19 outbreak and its implications for the domestic situation and foreign relations. They also pointed out that the lack of diagnostic devices and poor medical infrastructure also hampers the regime‘s capabilities to grasp the COVID-19 situation.



Dr. Kim Sin-gon, the director of the Association of Healthcare for Korean Unification, pointed out the reported mortality rate among the fever cases is “extremely low” and unconvincing. South Korea’s COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 0.13%.



Echoing the view, Choi Won-suk, a professor at Seoul’s Korea University College of Medicine, the fatality rate would range from 0.5 and 1% if the entire population is unvaccinated and has no built-up immunity.



Choi said the data provided by Pyongyang is unlikely to present a true picture of the spread of the COVID-19, explaining that dominant BA.2 subvariant of Omicron or stealth Omicron is as severe as the Omicron virus.



Kim also pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases may have reached 10 million if North Korean people with fever symptoms are infected with Omicron, warning that “Omicron could infect the entire population in a month at this pace.”



Urgency of humanitarian aid

Under such a situation, medical experts emphasized the urgency of providing COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral drugs to North Korea.



Choi forecast that North Korea could be the epicenter of new variants should the virus spread at a fast speed across the country. The emergence of virus mutations will cause trouble to neighboring countries including China and South Korea due to spillover from the origin of virus variants to other countries.



“Therefore, providing humanitarian assistance and especially delivering COVID-19 medical supplies have implications for South Korea and the international community’s response to COVID-19,” Choi said, calling for Seoul to put more efforts to persuade Pyongyang.



Kim also explained that wider inoculations are required for North Korea to reopen borders.



“In the worst scenario, North Korea may seek to build herd immunity (without vaccines), but the country will be unable to confirm whether the population is immunized,” Kim said. “My view is that the country should opt to start vaccinations to reopen its borders.”



But what North Korea expects to receive are antiviral drugs mainly due to the timeframe of securing COVID-19 vaccines, said Lee Woo-tae, Director of humanitarianism and cooperation research division at the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification.



The delivery of vaccine cold chain equipment for North Korea requires UN sanctions exemptions, and therefore, the process will take up to six months.



“North Korea needs antiviral drugs as the COVID-19 situation will be aggravated until vaccines are available,” Lee said.



Lee also underscored that the US has the key to expediting the process of delivering vaccines and medications to North Korea. But the Kim Jong-un regime is unlikely to return to the dialogue table to facilitate the humanitarian aid at a time when the country pushes with missile launches and prepares to resume nuclear testing.



“If North Korea resumes negotiations with the US, the country will have to step back from the current confrontation. Furthermore, North Korea will have to make a shift in its national strategy, which can internally raise doubts about the North Korean leadership,” Lee said during the forum.



Lee said Pyongyang will eventually choose a path to adhere to lockdown measures and introduce China-produced vaccines to soothe public fears while maintaining the stalemate with Washington.



