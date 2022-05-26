 Back To Top
Business

LS Cable & System increases cooperation with local SMEs

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : May 26, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : May 26, 2022 - 15:01
A LS Cable & System employee tests LAN cables using the testing device launched by LS Cable and Kangwon Electronics. (LS Cable & System)
A LS Cable & System employee tests LAN cables using the testing device launched by LS Cable and Kangwon Electronics. (LS Cable & System)
South Korean cablemaker LS Cable & System has been accelerating its cooperation with local small and medium-sized enterprises to foster shared prosperity.

LS Cable & System said Thursday that it has launched a local area network cable testing device in collaboration with Kangwon Electronics, a local company specializing in hardware and software wholesale.

The newly developed device allows for the fast and accurate inspection of LAN cables for short circuits and wiring errors. It was made with LS’ patented technology which saves battery life by automatically shutting off when the device is not being used, according to the cable company.

The synergy between LS Cable & System and Kangwon Electronics has boosted the product‘s performance and consumer satisfaction, said company officials.

Meanwhile, the cablemaker partnered with Expantel, another local company, in 2021 under a national project to localize the production of automobile sensor cables. As part of this business cooperation, the cablemaker dispatched engineers to construct quality control systems at Expantel establishments.

“Through business cooperation with LS Cable & System, we were able to create more business models in addition to the communication cables business,” said an official from Expantel.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
