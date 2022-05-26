Hanwha CEO attends Davos forum as member of Yoon’s delegation

Kim Dong-kwan (third from left), CEO of Hanwha Solutions, speaks at a meeting with Daniel Yergin (first from right), vice president of S&P Global, in Switzerland, Monday. (Hanwha Solutions)
Hanwha Solutions CEO Kim Dong-kwan attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as the only entrepreneur among President Yoon Suk-yeol’s delegation, the energy-to-material firm said Thursday.
During the four-day forum which started Monday, Kim met with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, and discussed the Russia-Ukraine war’s impact on the energy industry and geopolitical dynamics, according to Hanwha Solutions.
Kim also helped arrange a meeting between former South Korean lawmaker Na Kyung-won, who is leading the delegation, and BlackRock Investment Institute Chairman Thomas Donilon. Na and Donilon discussed plans for BlackRock to expand investments in South Korea and spend more than 50 percent of funding in sustainable business, Hanwha Solutions said.
Several others that Kim met at Davos include Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, with whom he talked about the global chip shortage and forming a business partnership, as well as representatives of Rio Tinto, a multinational mining group, and Relativity Space, a US-based space company that makes rockets using three-dimensional printing.
Other Hanwha Group executives -- Kim Hee-cheol, Hanwha Impact CEO; Yeo Seung-joo, Hanwha Life Insurance CEO; and Han Doo-hee, Hanwha Asset Management CEO -- also participated in the Davos forum.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)