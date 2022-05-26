[Herald Interview] Gangwon Province should move past regulations for development says opposition hopeful

Gangwon Province has been underdeveloped, limited by heavy regulations, says Lee Kwang-jae, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea’s Gangwon Province candidate for governor.
Lee, who held the post of Gangwon Province governor for a short period in 2010 before he was removed due to involvement in a large political scandal, believes a new future awaits the province.
According to Lee, the new Special Act on the Establishment of Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province, likely to pass the National Assembly on Friday, will be the first step for a brighter future.
“I want to change the fate of Gangwon Province,” Lee said in an email interview with The Korea Herald.
Under the special act, Lee is sure that attracting international schools to Gangwon Province, similar to Jeju Island, will play a key role in the development of the area.
“Gangwon Province will be the hub of education,” Lee said.
“It will be easier to bring international schools to Gangwon Province once the special act is passed. Gangwon will be the hub of global education, bringing in elite international schools from the US and Europe,” Lee said.
“If we offer education of global standards, students will eventually come to Gangwon Province to study.”
Along with attracting international schools, Lee said he will build a campus for integrated education, encompassing kindergartens as well as elementary, middle and high schools all at once, while launching 18 centers for college application consulting to support local high schools.
If the special act passes the National Assembly, industry in Gangwon Province – often blocked by heavy regulations for national security and environmental protection – will boom, Lee said.
“I will attract 10 enterprises in Korea to base themselves in Gangwon Province,” Lee said. “Local universities will have related departments to help students to get employed.”
While Gangwon Province is a region heavily reliant on tourism, Lee is certain his “Switzerland Overlooking the Ocean” project plan can invigorate the local tourism industry.
“‘Switzerland Overlooking the Ocean’ is a major transformation project for the whole east coast,” Lee said.
Lee’s “Switzerland Overlooking the Ocean” road map is a project worth 2 trillion won ($1.58 billion), involving setting up a hiking trail from Samcheok to Goseong, developing forests in areas damaged by fire and forming an eco-friendly business cluster on the east coast.
“Gangwon Province experiences forest fires nearly every year. It has lost 605.2 square kilometers up to now due to forest fire, as large as Seoul,” Lee said.
“The project can prevent the spread of forest fires as the trails will be a road for fire trucks in case of fire, while functioning as tourism paths that people can hike while seeing the ocean,” he said.
Lee’s rival is Kim Jin-tae from the People Power Party. Kim has so far been earning more support than Lee, as Gangwon Province is a region that has traditionally leaned conservative.
“I had a late start. The new administration has just begun its term. I knew that it would be a difficult election,” Lee said.
“Choosing a candidate who will work for the people in the local elections is different from a presidential election. I believe people will determine who has made more efforts for the development of Gangwon Province and who was sincere, who is more ready,” he said.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)