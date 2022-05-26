 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Dongsuh Foods gives back to society through literary awards and more

By Kim So-hyun
Published : May 26, 2022 - 14:38       Updated : May 26, 2022 - 15:05
Players are seen at Dongsuh Foods’ Maxim Coffee-sponsored professional Go championship. (Dongsuh Foods)
Players are seen at Dongsuh Foods’ Maxim Coffee-sponsored professional Go championship. (Dongsuh Foods)
Dongsuh Foods Corp. has sought to give back to society by holding literary contests, professional Go championships, and donating books to elementary school libraries.

For the past three decades, the instant coffee giant has discovered thousands of female literary talents through its biennial contest. Some 240,000 pieces of literary work have been submitted to the Dongsuh Literary Awards, and about 6,000 writers have been awarded. Some 18,000 pieces were received for the 15th Dongsuh Literary Awards, making it the largest award given to new women writers in Korea. The deadline for the next contest is Oct. 4. Poems, novels, essays and children’s literature (stories and poems) are accepted.

Dongsuh Foods’ Maxim Coffee-sponsored professional Go championship is open to only players of 9-dan, the highest rank for professional Go players. First held in 1999, the championship offers prize money of 50 million won ($39,000) to the top winner, and 20 million won to the second place winner.

The beverage company has also donated books and educational equipment to elementary school libraries, and renovated them since 2017.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114