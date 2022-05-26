Supreme Court upholds 1 1/2-yr prison term for disgraced K-pop star Seungri

This March 9, 2020, file photo shows Seungri, the disgraced former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, entering an Army training camp in Cheorwon, about 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 1 1/2-year prison term for Seungri, the disgraced former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, on prostitution mediation, overseas gambling and other charges.

Upholding a lower court's ruling, the top court found the 32-year-old, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, guilty of all nine charges in a far-reaching sex and drug scandal surrounding Burning Sun, a nightclub in Seoul affiliated with him, which roiled the K-pop industry in 2019.

He was found guilty of procuring prostitutes for investors from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong and other countries from December 2015 to January 2016 to get investment for his nightclub and other businesses.

The court also found him guilty of misappropriating money from his club funds and habitually gambling in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017, with combined gambling money of about 2.2 billion won ($1.7 million) at stake.

He was also convicted of mobilizing gang members to threaten people he got into a fight with at a bar in late 2015. (Yonhap)