[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gokseong International Rose Festival



The Gokseong International Rose Festival is set to run from May 21 to June 6 at Seomjingang Train Village in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province.



The annual event presents 1,004 types of roses from around the world to delight flower-loving visitors and offer splendid photo opportunities.



Visitors can enjoy the vibrant beauty of roses from a railbike or take part in a hands-on activity.



Various programs have been prepared, including concerts ranging from folk, classic and trot to electronic dance music.



Tickets cost 5,000 won for adults and 4,500 won for those under 13.



Updated information can be found at www.gokseong.go.kr.





Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival



The Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will be held from June 10 to 12 at Hansan Mosi Museum and Hansan Traditional Market in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province.



The event seeks to continue the tradition of weaving Hansan ramie fabric, known as “mosi” in Korean, which is listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



The festival offers an opportunity to experience weaving traditional Korean natural fibers and trying on mosi clothing.



Special events, including a fashion show and designer competition, are presented to visitors as well.



Admission is free.



More information can be found at www.hansanmosi.kr.





Welcome to Joseon Festival



The Welcome to Joseon Festival is set to run through June 26 at Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



Visitors can enjoy concerts, theatrical performances and hands-on experiences, including making natural scented candles, key rings and more, at the spring event.



In addition to the traditional programs, the serene hanok -- traditional Korean homes -- offer an amazing backdrop for Instagram photos.



Regular tickets are 32,000 won, or discounted to 26,000 won for those under 13.



More information can be found at www.koreanfolk.co.kr.





Gwangju Royal Ceramic Festival



The Gwangju Royal Ceramic Festival is to run from Aug. 26 to 28 at Conjiam Ceramic Park in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.



The annual festival celebrates and promotes the beauty of royal ceramics with various programs, including royal ceramic sales, exhibitions, traditional dance and music performances.



Festivalgoers can also enjoy making cookies, a Korean tea ceremony, pottery and ocarinas.



Admission is free and visitors of all ages are welcomed.



More information can be found at www.gjcity.go.kr.



