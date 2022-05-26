 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Defending champions eliminated early in natl. football tournament

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : May 26, 2022 - 09:21
Daegu FC players celebrate their 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Daejeon Korail in their round of 16 match at the FA Cup football tournament at Daejeon World Cup Stadium's auxiliary field in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (Korea Football Association)
Daegu FC players celebrate their 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Daejeon Korail in their round of 16 match at the FA Cup football tournament at Daejeon World Cup Stadium's auxiliary field in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (Korea Football Association)

The defending champions Jeonnam Dragons have been sent home early from the top national football tournament.

Busan Transportation Corp., a third-tier semi-pro club playing out of the K3 League, stunned the K League 2's Jeonnam 5-4 in a penalty shootout in their round of 16 match at the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Busan exacted revenge on Jeonnam after falling to the same club on penalties in the round of 16 a year ago.

Jeonnam then went on to become the first second division club to win the FA Cup, a tournament that brings together professional, semi-pro and college teams from across the nation. But Jeonnam's title defense couldn't get past the fourth round. No team has won back-to-back FA Cups since Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2009-2010.

The runners-up from last year, Daegu FC of the K League 1, eked past Daejeon Korail, another K3 League side, 5-4 on penalties.

Elsewhere, Ulsan Hyundai FC, currently in first place in the K League 1, defeated the K League 2 club Gyeongnam FC 2-0. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the five-time defending K League 1 champions, defeated Ulsan Citizen of the K3 League 1-0.

There were three matches pitting K League 1 clubs against each other: Suwon Samsung Bluewings defeated Gangwon FC 2-0, Pohang Steelers beat Seongnam FC 2-1, and FC Seoul got past Jeju United 3-1.

In an all-K League 2 contest, Bucheon FC prevailed over Gwangju FC 2-1.

All four quarterfinal matches will kick off at 7 p.m. on June 29. It will be Jeonbuk vs. Suwon, Daegu FC vs. Pohang, Ulsan Hyundai FC vs. Bucheon and Busan Transportation Corp. vs. FC Seoul. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114