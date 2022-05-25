[Today’s K-pop] GOT7 tops iTunes chart in 95 regions with namesake EP

(Credit: Warner Music Korea)



GOT7 proved itself strong placing its eponymous EP on iTunes top albums chart in 95 regions.



It became the second K-pop artist ever to rank No. 1 on iTunes top albums chart in more than 90 regions.



Focus track “Nanana” landed atop the top songs chart in 71 regions.



The seven bandmates reunited to put together the album about 1 1/2 years since they split off into different agencies when their seven-year contract with JYP Entertainment expired. They, however, have insisted that they never disbanded.



In time for the release of the EP, the band held a fan concert in Seoul.



Separately, leader Jay B will host a solo fan concert in June.



Ateez drops 2nd EP in Japan



(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez released its second EP in Japan on Wednesday, according to agency KQ Entertainment.



The EP “Beyond: Zero” comes about 10 months since its Japanese single “Dreamer.”



The seven-track EP includes the Japanese version of “Deja vu,” “Turbulence,” “Take Me Home” and “I’m The One” as well as main track “Rocky.” The main track was dropped in advance last week and ranked No. 3 on iTunes top songs chart worldwide. Music video for the song landed atop YouTube’s worldwide chart of trending music videos.



The band will perform “Boxers version” of the song for the first time on Break Out, a music program on Asahi TV, on Thursday.



In the meantime, the eight members will hold concerts in Japan July 16-18, its first standalone concert in the country. They returned from the European leg of its international tour “The Fellowship: Beginning of the End” earlier this month during which they revealed that they were preparing for a new album.



(G)I-dle adds date to Seoul concert



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



(G)I-dle decided to add an extra show to its upcoming concert in Seoul, agency Cube Entertainment said Wednesday.



The band was slated to perform twice in Seoul next month but extended it for one more day as all tickets sold out. The Seoul show will kick off the band’s first world tour that will bring the quintet to 15 cities in America and Asia, from Los Angeles to Santiago as well Tokyo and Singapore.



It has originally planned for a tour in 2020 but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It put out the third studio album “I Never Die” in March, its first since the group reorganized as a five-member act. The LP topped iTunes top albums chart in 24 regions and lead track “Tomboy” debuted at No. 34 on Billboard global excl. US chart.



Ex-Lovelyz member Mijoo to go solo: report



(Credit: Antenna)