[KH Explains] Who’s winning where for June 1 elections?

Candidates` campaigning materials (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

With just seven days left until the local elections and parliamentary by-elections on June 1, latest public opinion surveys are hinting a clear lead for the ruling People Power Party and its candidates in many regions.



Out of 17 metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial elections, the People Power Party has shown a strong lead in 10 of the posts, comparted to four for the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. The prospects are still uncertain for three out of the 17 major posts.



The country on June 1 will also choose 226 new heads of local administrative units as well as 3,381 new members of metropolitan, provincial, city, county and municipal district councils. Seven constituencies will be electing new lawmakers to represent them at the National Assembly.



Poll results revealed Wednesday are the last surveys that will be allowed for release ahead of the June 1 elections, as the National Election Commission prohibits releasing election poll results from six days before the day of election.



The election watchdog’s official guideline says that the purpose of prohibiting the announcement is to “prevent the possibility of an announcement influencing the elections and distorting the will of voters, therefore hampering the fairness of an election.”

