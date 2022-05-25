 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

WHO verifying N. Korea's COVID-19 data amid outbreak: report

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2022 - 11:31       Updated : May 25, 2022 - 11:31
In this undated file photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, North Korean health care workers carry out disinfection work at the Pyongyang Central Zoo. (KCNA)
In this undated file photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, North Korean health care workers carry out disinfection work at the Pyongyang Central Zoo. (KCNA)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is checking suspected COVID-19 data released by North Korea after the secretive country shared related information on its virus outbreak, the UN agency's report showed Wednesday.

The North reported to WHO over 1.62 million people with fever and 23 associated deaths between May 13 and 18, according to the organization's latest regional COVID-19 situation report.

The report, however, noted the North has not provided the case definitions for the figures and that the agency is "currently in the process of verifying COVID-19 data" from Pyongyang. It added that there was no information on COVID-19 vaccinations in the country.

It said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the organization's regional director of Southeast Asia, sent a letter to the North Korean ambassador in New Delhi on May 16 to propose support for the country in its fight against the virus.

On May 12, the North confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 after claiming to be free of the virus for over two years.

Its state media has been reporting daily COVID-19 related data, with over 115,000 new fever cases recorded Tuesday, raising the total number of such cases since late April to over 3 million. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114