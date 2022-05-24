 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon promises 'bold opportunities' for women in public posts

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2022 - 21:55       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 21:55

President Yoon Suk-yeol looks around the Yongsan office with outgoing leaders of the National Assembly, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol looks around the Yongsan office with outgoing leaders of the National Assembly, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that in the process of appointing public officials, he will work to give "bold opportunities" to women, amid calls for his administration to enhance gender equality.

   Yoon made the remarks during his meeting with outgoing leaders of the National Assembly at his office in Seoul, according to presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun.

   "I will work hard to give bold opportunities to women when it comes to public personnel appointment," Yoon was quoted as saying.

"Maybe I had a narrowed vision because I just started politics, but from now on, I will look more broadly."

   His remarks came after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Kim Sang-hee, the first woman to hold the position, expressed her regret over gender conflicts. She told Yoon that there were "unnecessary conflicts" during the presidential election, but the situation must be different after the election.

   During the campaign, Yoon's pledge to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family created controversy, with some accusing him of pandering to young male voters.

   After the election, Yoon has been criticized for having few women in his Cabinet. Of the 19 Cabinet members, including the prime minister, only three are women. Of the 41 vice ministerial-level officials, only two are women.

   During a press conference on the South Korea-US summit on Saturday, Yoon was asked by a Washington Post reporter about his government's efforts to improve gender equality. Yoon answered that his administration plans to actively ensure fair opportunities for women. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114