Business

Korea to resume 136 flights on 22 int'l routes from June

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2022 - 18:49       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 18:49

Passenger aircrafts crowd the runway at Seoul‘s Gimpo International Airport on Tuesday as airlines increased routes to meet the recent surge in demand for both domestic and international travel. (Yonhap)
Korea will resume 136 flights on 22 international routes, including one connecting Seoul and Tokyo, starting next month, a state-run airport management company said Tuesday.

   The Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) said five airports -- Gimpo, Gimhae, Jeju, Daegu and Yangyang -- will reopen international routes from early June.

   The KAC added the resumption of an air route between Seoul's Gimpo and Tokyo's Haneda airports is expected to be around June 8.

It is the shortest flight route connecting the two capitals and served more than 2 million passengers before the pandemic.

   "We have agreed to resume the route with Korean Air Lines, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways," KAC President Yoon Hyeong-jung said.

   The Gimpo-Haneda route has been suspended since March 2020 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

   Other four local airports will also see the expansion of international flights, with the Gimhae airport in Busan to resume 76 international flights on 13 routes from next month, offering flight services to cities like Fukuoka, Bangkok, Hanoi and Ulaanbaatar.

   With the normalization of international flights, the KAC estimated this year's international air travel demand to reach 2.52 million, which is only 12.4 percent of 20.32 million in 2019.

   Meanwhile, the KAC said it plans to host the Airport Council International (ACI)'s annual meeting in the southern port city of Busan in 2025.

   The ACI is an international organization representing the collective interests of airports around the world. It serves some 1,950 airports in 185 countries. (Yonhap)

