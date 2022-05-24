[Today’s K-pop] TXT sets record on Oricon chart with 4th EP

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together topped Oricon’s weekly album chart for next week with its fourth EP.



The boy band became the first international artist to put six consecutive albums on the chart, according to an Oricon report published Tuesday.



EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” headed straight to the top of its daily album chart. It entered Billboard 200 at No. 4 and topped iTunes’ top albums chart in 43 regions. The EP also is the band’s first million-selling album.



From July, the quintet will tour seven cities in the US, its first international tour since its debut.



Highlight’s Son Dong-woon to drop 2nd solo EP



(Credit: Around Us Entertainment)



Son Dong-woon of Highlight will put out his second solo EP on June 6, agency Around Us Entertainment said Tuesday.



It has been over three years since he released his first EP “Act 1: The Orchestra.” He participated in writing all eight tracks for the first EP.



The release date of the upcoming EP “Happy Birthday” also falls on the musician’s birthday.



Over the last weekend, the band held a standalone concert in Seoul for the first time in 3 1/2 years. At the three-day concert “Intro,” the band, now in its 14th year, told fans that the event was the beginning of a new journey.



In March, the quartet released its first full album “Daydream.” Son wrote the lyrics and co-wrote the melody for track No. 5, “Our Eyes.”



SHINee to celebrate 14th debut anniversary with livestream



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



SHINee will greet fans on the 14th anniversary of its debut on YouTube on May 25, label SM Entertainment said Tuesday.



The three members -- Onew, Key and Minho -- will chat with fans in a livestream and look back on its career. Taemin is currently serving his mandatory military service.



The band debuted in 2008 with “Replay,” the music video of which was remastered and released through the label’s SM Town channel last month as part of an ongoing project.



BoA unveils main track video for upcoming 20th anniversary album



(Credit: SM Entertainment)