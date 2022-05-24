 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

May 23 as day without verbal abuse in cyberspace

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 24, 2022 - 21:44       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 21:44
Photos show citizens and students joining the global Sunfull Internet Peace Movement. (Sunfull Foundation)
Photos show citizens and students joining the global Sunfull Internet Peace Movement. (Sunfull Foundation)

Around 40 organizations and schools joined a weeklong campaign to promote the eradication of verbal violence on the internet, as the campaign’s leader called for more continued efforts in making the cyberspace a safe place.

Sunfull Foundation, a nongovernmental organization aimed at countering cyberbullying, hate speech and human rights violations on the internet, designated May 23 as the day without verbal abuse in cyberspace.

A series of campaigns were launched from May 17-23 so more people could recognize the harmful consequences of malicious comments in online spaces and join efforts to prevent them.

Min Byoung-chul, professor of international studies at Konkuk University and the founder of Sunfull Foundation, on Tuesday called for more people to join efforts in continuing the movement beyond May 23.

Such efforts would help our society solve a myriad of social issues, including those involving human rights, hate speech and discrimination, Min said.

The foundation, launched in 2007, embarked on the global Sunfull Internet Peace Movement and initiated a series of campaigns to reduce verbal abuse in cyberspace.

The movement of Sunfull Foundation is currently joined by around 820,000 members from 7,000-some schools and organizations across the country. The combined number of supportive and positive comments have reached about 9.6 million.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114