 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Energy ministry to place power price cap to stem Kepco hemorrhage

By Kim Yon-se
Published : May 24, 2022 - 16:40       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 16:40
Signboard of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy at Government Complex Sejong (Yonhap)
Signboard of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy at Government Complex Sejong (Yonhap)
SEJONG -- The government has mapped out a measure to address the mounting deficit of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp., which posted an all-time high operating loss of 7.7 trillion won ($6.1 billion) in the first quarter of the year.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that it would place a cap on the “system marginal price,” the price KEPCO pays when purchasing power from private power generation companies.

The cap would be placed temporarily whenever the marginal price climbs unreasonably, the ministry said. It plans to compare the average SMP for the preceding three months to monthly averages over the past 10 years.

Given feasible backlash from some private power generation firms, the ministry also plans to compensate them if their power generation fuel costs exceed the cap on the SMP.

The SMP reached 202.11 won per kilowatt-hour in April, recording a surge by 164.7 percent from 76.35 won, posted a year earlier.

The surge is due to a spike in international fuel prices amid the Ukraine-Russia war, as well as sharply growing demand as Korea transitions to a post-pandemic period of normalization, according to market insiders.

Policymakers have scrapped a method of conducting rate hikes on households and businesses, in light of serious inflationary pressure. The cap on SMP, as an upper ceiling of prices, is an alternative to stem KEPCO ’s further losses.

In 2021, KEPCO posted the largest deficit based on yearly performance with an operating loss of 5.8 trillion won due to high import prices of international crude, which is used for power generation.

The figure outstripped its deficit of 2.7 trillion won in 2008, when the global financial crisis rocked the nation. The power company posted an operating profit of 4.8 trillion won in 2020 on the back of then-low oil prices.

A market forecast predicts that KEPCO would see an all-time high operating loss of 17 trillion won in 2022, as this year’s growth in international crude prices far outpaced last year’s.

By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114