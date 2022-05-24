Koreans asked to refrain from traveling to countries with monkeypox cases

South Korean health authorities on Tuesday asked arriving passengers to report possible symptoms of monkeypox, an infectious disease that is usually found in parts of Africa. (Yonhap)
The national health protection agency on Tuesday asked Koreans to refrain from visiting countries with known monkeypox cases, though it has not yet issued a formal travel advisory.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said at a news briefing that introducing travel restrictions over monkeypox would not be considered until the World Health Organization declares a public health emergency of international concern. COVID-19 was first declared as such on Jan. 30, 2020, a status that has still remains.
“Monkeypox hasn’t reached South Korea yet. Although no travel is risk-free, to be clear, reciprocity must be taken into account before imposing new rules,” said Lee Sang-won, heading the agency’s epidemiological analysis division.
As of Monday, 171 laboratory-confirmed cases and 86 suspected cases were under investigation in 18 countries where monkeypox is not endemic. The list includes Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.
If travel is unavoidable, the agency recommended wearing face masks and other protective equipment as well as frequent handwashing as a precaution. Contact with wildlife or people presenting symptoms was strongly discouraged.
After traveling to countries where monkeypox has been reported, people should monitor their health for at least 21 days upon their return, the agency said. In the event of symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, raised spots, rash or scabs, they must inform their district public health center or the agency via its hotline 1339.
The agency said South Korea has around 35 million doses of the smallpox vaccine that are readily deployable. They are part of an emergency stockpile against threat of biological warfare or bioterrorism.
