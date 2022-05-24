[Herald Interview] Kassy says love has two meanings: affection and breakup

Love can mean different things to different people, according to singer-songwriter Kassy.
“Love could mean two things for people according to what kind of relationship they are in. If they are really into someone, then you would gravitate toward love. But if your love has died, then love could mean breaking up,” the musician said, describing her latest digital double single album, “Love & Hate.”
The two-song package released Thursday marks a return for the soloist seven months after her previous work, “Old Story.”
Known for her sad ballads and R&B tunes, Kassy debuted in 2015 with the single “In My Bed” and garnered wider fame the next year when she appeared on the third season of TV competition “Unpretty Rapstar.”
She earned her stripes as a singer-songwriter when “The Day Was Beautiful,” released in 2019, started making it to people’s playlists. And in her seventh year, Kassy took the time to broaden her horizons by dropping music with both sad and bright moods.
Lead track “Don’t Wanna Leave Tonight” is a song that brims with the excitement and butterflies of two lovebirds who have just started a relationship, Kassy said. The other single, “Hate You,” meanwhile, expresses the emotions of breaking up.
Unlike a singular motif that usually informs an album, Kassy returned with contrasting themes. Asked why, she said, “Everyone feels different emotions even if we’re all living at the same time.”
“I wanted to put out a song that everyone could resonate with, and my songs stemmed from that idea. Love is like walking a fine line between affection and breakup since some share fondness with a lover while some could think of splitting up,” she said.
“Since people got on different shoes, I thought it would be nice to come up with songs that people from all sides could relate to.”
Kassy went on to say that her past relationships helped her write the lyrics.
For “Hate You,” Kassy pointed to “I’m sorry, I don’t even like this anymore” as her favorite line, and said it’s the part that really landed with her.
“I’m the type of person who doesn’t give a second chance when I see an end to a relationship. I don’t like it when the person keeps on saying sorry when I’m done on the inside, and the situation itself is ugly.”
Speaking about “Don’t Wanna Leave Tonight,” the songstress said the feeling of wanting to be with your lover eternally was a big inspiration.
“People say it’s like a moment that only appears in a movie, but I want that movielike moment to happen to me, so I melded in my hope of wanting to be with my lover all the time in the lyrics.”
When asked how she came to release a double digital single, the artist said the idea stemmed from her the cover image.
“I took the picture for ‘Don’t Wanna Leave Tonight’ first. But composer Cho Young-soo said, unlike the bright and lovely mood of the song, he felt a sense of sadness in my face, so I started working on a sad love song,” reminiscing about how she first floated the idea for “Hate You.”
“I’ve wanted to make the best use of the two contrasting emotions, which is how the two tracks came to life.”
Of the two tracks, Kassy said “Hate You” is more to her taste. Although it was born in a short period, it was penned with much focus and effort, the singer added.
“But I think ‘Don’t Wanna Leave Tonight is a song that listeners would love more,” she laughed.
Apart from her personal experiences, Kassy opened up about how the little moments in life do not make her well run dry.
“I remember all my emotions, and I cherish those memories. I recorded all of those feelings in my notebook, so I think I was able to be more candid when writing the lyrics. Perhaps people -- those in love or before a breakup -- would be able to sympathize with my tracks,” she said.
Kassy also expressed hopes that her songs would be music that never goes out of time.
“Some people say my songs are somewhat old-fashioned or tunes that remind them of the early 2000s. But I don’t think songs should be well-polished depending on the trend. Although some might say the path I’m walking right now, musically, might not be correct, I’m sure there are people in the future who would revisit and listen to my music.”
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
