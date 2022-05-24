 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

KB, Jefferies chiefs talk cooperation in global investment banking

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : May 24, 2022 - 14:53       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 14:53
KB Financial Group Yoon Jong-kyoo, right, shakes hands with Jefferies Financial Group President Brian Friedman at the Korean firm’s headquarters in western Seoul on Tuesday. (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group Yoon Jong-kyoo, right, shakes hands with Jefferies Financial Group President Brian Friedman at the Korean firm’s headquarters in western Seoul on Tuesday. (KB Financial Group)
Chiefs of South Korea’s KB Financial Group and US’ Jefferies Financial Group discussed strengthening and expanding its existing partnership in the global investment banking market, the Korean banking giant said Tuesday.

In a meeting with Jefferies Financial Group President Brian Friedman, KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo discussed plans to build a stronger cooperation in investment banking to expand assets tied to their alternative investment businesses under banks, securities, asset managers and corporate financing.

The meeting comes after Yoon pointed to an expansion in global businesses as a key pillar behind its future growth engine, during the banking group’s latest shareholders meeting held in March.

“To respond to the fast-growing demands of global institutions and retail investors, cooperation with a major global investment bank is more crucial than ever,” KB said in a statement.

In July last year, KB’s brokerage unit KB Securities signed a deal with Jefferies, allowing the Korean firm access to the US’ banking giant’s global research service targeting institutional investors and analyst talks. KB Securities also partners with Jefferies on providing brokerage services for overseas investors.

Jefferies ranked No.8 in terms of sales among global investment banks last year and its total assets stood at $60.4 billion in the same period.

KB’s net profit for 2021 gained 27.6 percent on-year to 4.4 trillion won ($3.68 billion) and its total assets came to 663.9 trillion won.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114