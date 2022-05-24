Mexico should learn from Korean creative industry

Mexican Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto Guerrero speaks on Mexico-Korea Cultural cooperation during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Mexico in Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Korea’s cultural and creative small and medium enterprises have been able to mobilize a whole country thanks to the public sector’s technical and financial support, and is a role model for Mexico, said Mexico’s Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto Guerrero.



“We need to learn from Korea,” Frausto Guerrero said during an interview with The Korea Herald Tuesday.



Saying that Mexico should learn about programs and methodologies to secure technological and innovative skills to foster creative industries, the minister said that Mexico is eager to expand exchanges in cultural and creative sectors.



Mexico and Korea are the heirs of cultural diversity, upon which both are building the present and future, said the minister.



“To think upon local and traditional perspectives is the only way to improve sustainable cultural development,” she said.



“Innovation comes from tradition, aiming at fulfilling contemporary needs,” the culture minister stressed.



Discussing Mexico’s creative arts policy, she said that Mexico was fostering creativity since early childhood through “Creative Seedbeds for Community Culture.” These are spaces dedicated to artistic education for children and young people with a focus on community.



“Spaces were established in Mexican regions living under the scourge of poverty or violence,” she said. She underscored that Mexico’s youth are transforming their lives through music, theatre, poetry, performance, photography and painting.



“We are forming a generation of artists committed to the country’s reality,” she said.



She hopes to consolidate the cultural ties between Mexico and Korea, which marks 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2022.



Calling those 60 years as decades of significant cultural cooperation and exchange, she noted the richness of both countries’ ancestral cultures, traditions and customs reflected in expressions such as music, gastronomy, dance and popular art.



According to the minister, her visit is focused on South Korea’s role as guest of honor at the International Cervantino Festival. It one of the most important cultural festivals in the world, marking 50 years of existence in 2022.



Mexican Ambassador to Korea Bruno Figueroa Fischer shows Gyeongbokgung Palace visible from the Mexican Embassy in Seoul to Mexican Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto Guerrero during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Mexico in Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)