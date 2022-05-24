Economic security pivotal for future German-Korean cooperation: German envoy

German Ambassador to Korea Michael Reiffenstuel speaks at the second session of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum at the Ambassador Hotel, Seoul, on May 18. (Jenny Sung)

Economic security is of particular importance to Germany and Korea for future cooperation, German Ambassador to Korea Michael Reiffenstuel said at the second edition of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on May 18 in Seoul.



Reiffenstuel pointed to how the COVID-19 pandemic, semiconductor shortage and urea crisis upended the interconnectivity and vulnerability of trade.



“We will need to recalibrate our approach to certain trade and supply chain issues,” said Reiffenstuel, adding that it is seeking to diversify its partners.



“Europe’s strength was and is its ability to maximize its own capabilities through cooperation with close partners, such as Korea.”



Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, he said Moscow’s invasion in February led many German companies to reevaluate its business partners and geopolitical dependency.



“German companies might see relocating or investing into Korea as an even more attractive opportunity,” he said.



In hopes of putting pressure on Russia for its attack, Germany has sought to wean itself off importing gas from Russia, its largest supplier.



Reiffenstuel thanked Korea for agreeing to divert an unspecified supply of liquefied natural gas until August to alleviate the energy shortages in Europe.



The ambassador said Russia’s war has caused supply breakdowns and have driven up food prices in regions where people are already suffering tremendously.



“As strong economies we (Germany and Korea) will be working together closely to address this pressing issue,” he said.



