 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Foreign banks in S. Korea see profits down 4.5% in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : May 23, 2022 - 13:51       Updated : May 23, 2022 - 13:51
Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)
Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)

Foreign bank branches in South Korea saw their combined net profit down 4.5 percent in 2021 due to a rise in securities-linked losses amid market downswings, data showed Monday.

The combined net income of 35 foreign lenders' local branches stood at 1.15 trillion won ($904.4 million) in the fiscal year of 2021, down 53.5 billion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Those branches either closed their books for the fiscal of year 2021 in September last year or in March this year.

The shrinkage came despite a rise in interest income amid high borrowing costs, which was offset by a rise in securities-related losses and declined revenue from other non-interest areas, including transaction fees, forex and derivative trading, the FSS said.

The branches reported 1.05 trillion won in losses from securities, which was larger than a loss of 218.9 billion won tallied a year earlier, the data showed.

They also registered a loss of 33.6 billion won in transaction fees due to increased expenses. The loss marked a turnaround from a profit of 25.2 billion won a year earlier.

Their interest profit remained strong due to high market rates. The profit came to 1.86 trillion won, up 19.5 percent from a year before, the data showed.

The FSS said it will bolster its monitoring of those foreign bank branches' risks management capacity amid worries over monetary tightening in major economies and growing currency market volatility. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114