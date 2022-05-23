’The Roundup’ sells more than 3.55m tickets within a week

A scene from “The Roundup” directed by Lee Sang-yong (ABO Entertainment)
“The Roundup,” the sequel to the hit crime film “The Outlaws” (2017), sold more than 3.55 million tickets in the first week of its release, according to the Korean Film Council.
It surpassed Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022), which sold 3,497,393 tickets during the first seven days of the film’s release.
The sequel to the 2017 hit Korean comedy topped the local box office over the weekend -- from Friday to Sunday -- garnering about 2,534,000 theatergoers, according to the KOFIC data.
“The Outlaws” attracted more than 6.88 million viewers back in 2017.
“The Roundup” also set the record for selling the most tickets during its first week since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.
The first-week ticket sales also beat comedy action film “Extreme Job,” which sold over 3.13 million tickets in the same period, with a total of more than 10 million. The new comedy action film is also likely to pass the 10 million mark, according to local film industry insiders.
Released on Wednesday, the action comedy film centers on cop Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) who heads to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. But soon after his arrival, he discovers murder cases and finds out that a vicious killer (Son Sook-ku) has been committing crimes against Korean tourists for several years.
