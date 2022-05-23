 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

’The Roundup’ sells more than 3.55m tickets within a week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : May 23, 2022 - 13:58       Updated : May 23, 2022 - 13:58
A scene from “The Roundup” directed by Lee Sang-yong (ABO Entertainment)
A scene from “The Roundup” directed by Lee Sang-yong (ABO Entertainment)


“The Roundup,” the sequel to the hit crime film “The Outlaws” (2017), sold more than 3.55 million tickets in the first week of its release, according to the Korean Film Council.

It surpassed Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022), which sold 3,497,393 tickets during the first seven days of the film’s release.

The sequel to the 2017 hit Korean comedy topped the local box office over the weekend -- from Friday to Sunday -- garnering about 2,534,000 theatergoers, according to the KOFIC data.

“The Outlaws” attracted more than 6.88 million viewers back in 2017.

“The Roundup” also set the record for selling the most tickets during its first week since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

The first-week ticket sales also beat comedy action film “Extreme Job,” which sold over 3.13 million tickets in the same period, with a total of more than 10 million. The new comedy action film is also likely to pass the 10 million mark, according to local film industry insiders.

Released on Wednesday, the action comedy film centers on cop Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) who heads to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. But soon after his arrival, he discovers murder cases and finds out that a vicious killer (Son Sook-ku) has been committing crimes against Korean tourists for several years.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114