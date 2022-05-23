 Back To Top
National

Hanwha Systems teams up with Italian defense firm for advanced radar export

By Kim Young-won
Published : May 23, 2022 - 09:58       Updated : May 23, 2022 - 09:58
Hanwha Systems CEO Eoh Sung-chul (L) poses for a photo with Luca Picollo (C), senior vice president of Leonardo's airborne systems division, and Marco Galletto, senior vice president of Leonardo's divisional marketing, at the signing ceremony for export cooperation deal on AESA radar, in this photo provided by Hanwha Systems on Monday. (Hanwha Systems)
Hanwha Systems CEO Eoh Sung-chul (L) poses for a photo with Luca Picollo (C), senior vice president of Leonardo's airborne systems division, and Marco Galletto, senior vice president of Leonardo's divisional marketing, at the signing ceremony for export cooperation deal on AESA radar, in this photo provided by Hanwha Systems on Monday. (Hanwha Systems)

Hanwha Systems Co., the defense and ICT unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Monday it has partnered with an Italian defense company to cooperate on the export of an advanced radar system as it eyes to further expand its overseas foothold.

The memorandum of understanding signed with Leonardo S.p.A. commits the two firms to work on developing an integrated solution that combines Hanwha's active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar antenna devices with Leonardo's signal processing and power supply units, Hanwha said in a release.

AESA radar system, dubbed "the eyes of the aircraft," is under development by Hanwha and is designed to detect and track multiple targets with more advanced and efficient components.

The collaboration will also help them further expand their product lineups and further advance into the Italian and other foreign markets, it said.

Leonardo, headquartered in Rome, specializes in aerospace, defense and security. It develops and provides air platform solutions for rotary wing and fixed wing as well as radar and avionics devices for aircraft. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
