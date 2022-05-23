Yoon's first approval rating over 52%: Realmeter

More than 52 percent of South Koreans gave a positive assessment of President Yoon Suk-yeol's handling of state affairs in the first poll on Yoon's approval rating since he took office on May 10, the pollster Realmeter said Monday.

In the poll of 2,528 people aged 18 or above nationwide conducted from Monday to Friday of last week, 52.1 percent said Yoon did a good job, while 40.6 percent said he did not.

Yoon's approval rating was high among the ruling People Power Party (PPP) supporters, conservative voters and those in their 70s. It was relatively low among the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) supporters, residents of the southwestern Jeolla provinces and those in their 40s.

Contributing to the approval ratings were believed to be Yoon's first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and his attendance in a ceremony marking the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju, Realmeter said.

The PPP's approval rating stood at 50.1 percent, outweighing DP's approval rating of 38.6 percent.

It marks the first time the PPP's approval rating surpassed the 50 percent mark since the third week of February 2020 before it changed its name from the United Future Party.

The poll has a margin of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)