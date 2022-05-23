S. Koreans out of contention at PGA Championship as Lee Kyoung-hoon ties for 41st

South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon tied for 41st place at the second major tournament of the men's golf season, finishing as the top player from the country.
Lee shot a final round of two-over 72 at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday (local time), for a four-day total of five-over 285.
Lee hadn't made the cut at his five previous major appearances. This time, fresh off a win at the AT&T Byron Nelson the week prior, Lee opened with a solid one-under 69.
Lee, however, never broke 70 again. He carded a 73 in the second round, closing his day with consecutive bogeys, and followed that up with rounds of 71 and 72.
Kim Si-woo was the next-best South Korean player at nine-under 289, which tied him for 60th place. Kim shot 70 in the final round, his best score of the week at Southern Hills.
Yang Yong-eun, the 2009 champion, missed the cut by two strokes after shooting 71-75. Two Korean tour stars, Kim Bi-o and Kim Joo-hyung, also failed to make it to the weekend.
Im Sung-jae, the highest-ranked South Korean at world No. 20, withdrew from the tournament last week after testing positive for COVID-19 while in his home country for a domestic tour event.
Justin Thomas of the United States beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff for his second career PGA Championship win. (Yonhap)