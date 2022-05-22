 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea to accept rapid antigen test results for international arrivals

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 22, 2022 - 16:41       Updated : May 22, 2022 - 17:21

Passengers wait in lines at Incheon International Airport, the country’s main international gateway in Incheon, Friday. (Yonhap)
Passengers wait in lines at Incheon International Airport, the country’s main international gateway in Incheon, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea will accept rapid antigen tests for people boarding a flight to Korea and entering the country starting on Monday, the country’s health authorities said Sunday.

Under the new entry rule, arrivals with a RAT result will be accepted if the test was taken no more than one day prior to travel. Arrivals with a negative polymerase chain reaction test result will continue to be accepted.

The RAT results, however, must have been conducted under professional supervision. Results from self-test kits will not be accepted, the government noted.

Previously, those who take a flight to the country had to submit a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure, and RAT results were not accepted.

From Wednesday next week, arrivals will need to take only a PCR test after they enter the country. Previously, they were asked to take both a PCR test and a RAT after they arrive in the country.

Those who enter South Korea will also no longer have to take a RAT test within six to seven days of their arrival, although it is recommended by the government.

The government has also extended the period during which people have to take a PCR test from one day to three days upon arrival.



The country decided to relax entry rules since it is increasingly difficult or expensive to receive PCR tests, both here and abroad.

Pre-departure COVID-19 tests are often not covered by public health insurance, which increase traveling expenses by hundreds of dollars. In certain countries, it is difficult to get a PCR test, as many countries are substituting PCR tests with RAT.

The changed rules take place amid the weakening COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the government reported 19,298 new infections, including 24 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 17,957,697, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

It was the first time in six days the daily figure dropped to below 20,000.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114