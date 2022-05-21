Mongolian deputy foreign minister meets North Korean ambassador

Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin Batsumber (second from left) attends a meeting with North Korean ambassador to Mongolia O Sung-ho (first from right) on Friday in Ulaanbaatar. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia)
Mongolia‘s Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin Batsumber received North Korean ambassador to Mongolia O Sung-ho in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday and expressed the importance Mongolia attaches to promoting relations with North Korea.
Mongolia said it was ready to assist North Korea in the North’s efforts to fight against COVID-19, either through bilateral or multilateral arrangements.
North Korean ambassador to Mongolia O Sung-ho applauded the offer and expressed willingness to work with Batsumber to further deepen Mongolia-North Korea ties.
