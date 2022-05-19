[Graphic News] Imports of home furnishings hit record high last year amid pandemic

South Korea’s imports of home furnishing products hit an all-time high last year on the back of demand by consumers staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed.
The imports of eight kinds of home furnishing goods, including sofas and lamps, came to $3.5 billion last year, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
It rose 26.1 percent from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
By country, inbound shipments from China were the largest with $2.63 billion, followed by Vietnam with $332 million, the data showed. (Yonhap)
