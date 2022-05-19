[Scholars and their Spaces] ‘My heart smote me’

Official portrait of Park Paeng-nyeon

The monument built in 1672 to honor Park Paeng-nyeon (1417-1456) was all but destroyed during the Korean War.



Reconstructed by his descendants in 1989, this historic site and the monument had received bad press for poor maintenance just a year before.



The entrance was locked with a padlock and the information boards could not be read because of the vehicles that were parked illegally in front of them.



Visitors who had come with high expectations of the historic site turned their backs upon seeing the piles of garbage.



This is the story of the remains of a loyal subject, Park Paeng-nyeon, who in refusing to serve two kings met an early death.



There is an epigraph written by two prominent Confucian scholars, Song Si-yeol and Song Jun-gil. It shows why local Confucian scholars built tombstones on the site of Park Paeng-nyeon’s house and sought to preserve all traces of the scholar.



Park was charged with treason for attempting to reinstate King Danjong (1441-1457) to the throne, and died in prison. Park was unable to leave behind a single piece of writing, despite the fact that he was one of the most outstanding scholars of Jiphyeonjeon, the Royal Research Institute, and honored with the title of Jipdaeseong (pansophy).





A monument dedicated to Park Paeng-nyeon in Daejeon (The Academy of Korean Studies)