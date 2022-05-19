[Well-curated weekend] Enjoy art-fueled weekend, quiet evening at a book bar

Poster for the 2022 Paradise Art Lab Festival (Paradise Cultural Foundation)

The 2022 Paradise Art Lab Festival will kick off at Paradise City in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday, offering a wide range of cultural activities.



Under the theme “Crossing: Awakening a new sense at the crossing of the present and the future,” the third annual PAL festival is presenting a series of artworks that allow the visitors to actively engage with the pieces, rather than simply viewing them.



Ten selected works by emerging artists are being showcased.



A massive digital artwork installed in a 14,800-square-meter space is one of the highlights of the festival. Programs also include artist tours and talk show sessions.



Special outdoor concerts are also being held at the Culture Park of Paradise City each weekend during the festival, which ends May 29. Participating musicians include Kim Jae-hyung, Lacuna, We Are the Night, J.UNA, Fromm, Heon, CHS and The Good Days Boys.



For group visitors, a place to picnic in the car -- organizers call it a “Car-cnic” space -- is open at the Culture Park area. The space accommodates 10 groups daily and reservations are required.



“Kids Lab” will be open for art workshop sessions for children. Children can create their own artworks by incorporating technologies such as VR and human body movement censors.



The festival runs each day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.



Information and program schedules can be found at the festival‘s website or the Paradise Cultural Foundation’s social media page.



Snoopy in Busan



Visitors pose for photos with the major characters of the Peanuts comic strip (KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan)

As summer approaches, many people are already turning their eyes to the southern port city of Busan, a popular vacation destination and a quick weekend getaway with famous tourist attractions and the stunning beach at Haeundae.



But, instead of visiting the usual sites, how about checking out a special exhibition themed on globally popular characters Snoopy and his best friend Charlie Brown?



“Snoopy, Beyond the Space,” a special exhibition on Snoopy, is being held on the fourth and fifth floors of Busan Gallery in KT&G Sangsang Madang, a five-minute walk from Seomyeon Station Exit No. 7 on Subway Line No. 2, in Busan.



Celebrating the 51th anniversary of the Moon landing, the exhibition’s concept is a spaceship.



“Snoopy, Beyond the Space,” has paintings and other artworks featuring the happy dog.



With interpretations by famous Korean artists and designers, including Dewe Dewe, Youser, YCH and more, a small runway is installed that displays hoodies, sweaters, hats and other fashion items worn by the cartoon characters.



A special opportunity to take photos with Snoopy is scheduled every Saturday from 1-4 p.m.



“Snoopy, Beyond the Space” will run through Sept. 11.



The entrance fee to the exhibition is 15,000 won for adults and 12,000 won for children and teenagers. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Online reservation can be made via Naver Booking, e-commerce platform Interpark and the official website of KT&G Sangsang Madang.



Keep calm and drink a book



Chaeg Bar’s bar offers a cozy place to read and drink. (Chaeg Bar)

“Keep calm and drink a book” is a phrase that is stuck to the entrance of Chaeg Bar or “Book Bar,” perfectly summarizing the character of this unique establishment.



Chaeg Bar is a good news for cocktail explorer or avid book reader, night owl or loner, or any of the above.



All aspects of this bar are inspired by books. The book-like menu offers a list of drinks that reference literary works, including those that the characters drank in famous stories.



The owner has invented many cocktails such as “1984” “Shakes, Pear” and “On Seeing the 100% Perfect Girl One Beautiful April Morning,” just to name a few. The menu details the combination of ingredients and what aspects of these books led to the creation of the cocktail.



The bookstore section of Chaeg Bar offers a collection of books curated by the founder and owner Jung In-sung. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)