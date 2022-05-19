 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

[Newsmaker] Hanwha builds Korea‘s first beehive monitored by using solar energy

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 19, 2022 - 17:27       Updated : May 19, 2022 - 17:41
A solar beehive is operated by electricity produced by using Hanwha Group’s solar panels on the top. (Hanwha Group)
A solar beehive is operated by electricity produced by using Hanwha Group’s solar panels on the top. (Hanwha Group)
To honor the United Nation’s World Bee Day, Hanwha Group said Thursday that it has created the country’s first solar beehive which has been designed with a photovoltaic low-carbon structure that uses electricity generated through solar panel.

Hanwha Group said it has installed the solar beehive at the Korea National University of Agriculture and Fisheries (KNUAF) as a part of its pilot program. At this beehive, about 40,000 bees will help pollinate the fruit trees on campus and vegetation in nearby forest area. Data on bee population growth and activities will be collected to be used for educating students on campus and research on bee conservation, the group said. The group and the institution signed a memorandum of understanding for project on May 11.

In line with the group’s vision for sustainability, Hanwha Group said it wanted to form a stable environment for bee population growth through this project, as well as promote the importance of preserving biodiversity. 

Hanwha Group said the solar beehive is built with a structure to provide electricity to the beehive via solar panel, so the beehive will be automatically monitored and controlled with the optimal temperature, humidity, water and food. The beehive also contains a smart system that monitors and controls the data through an application in real time. 

“The solar beehive will effectively increase the bee population and preserve the species, as it can monitor the growth of the bees in real time and detect diseases and pests immediately,” said professor Kim Hye-kyung from the department of industrial entomology at the KNUAF.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114