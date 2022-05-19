 Back To Top
National

Mother under investigation for drowning newborn baby in toilet

By Korea Herald
Published : May 19, 2022 - 15:03       Updated : May 19, 2022 - 15:04
A man stands in a bathroom. This image is not directly related to the story. (123rf)
A man stands in a bathroom. This image is not directly related to the story. (123rf)



A mother who has been accused of drowning her newborn baby in a toilet has been referred to public prosecution.

Pyeongtaek Police Station in Gyeonggi Province handed over the case to the prosecution, with the woman in her 20s as a suspect of murder and abandonment of the body.

She was suspected of killing a baby she gave birth to at her house in Pyeongtaek on May 11.

It is suspected that the woman drowned the infant in the toilet and then buried the body in a nearby mountain.

The crime was revealed after a plumber, who was clearing a clogged toilet at the suspect’s house, found a placenta and an umbilical cord in the toilet and reported it to the police.

The woman is said to have confessed to the crime during a police investigation.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
