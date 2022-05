Mother under investigation for drowning newborn baby in toilet

A mother who has been accused of drowning her newborn baby in a toilet has been referred to public prosecution.Pyeongtaek Police Station in Gyeonggi Province handed over the case to the prosecution, with the woman in her 20s as a suspect of murder and abandonment of the body.She was suspected of killing a baby she gave birth to at her house in Pyeongtaek on May 11.It is suspected that the woman drowned the infant in the toilet and then buried the body in a nearby mountain.The crime was revealed after a plumber, who was clearing a clogged toilet at the suspect’s house, found a placenta and an umbilical cord in the toilet and reported it to the police.The woman is said to have confessed to the crime during a police investigation.By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com