South Korea to join US-led economic initiative: presidential office

South Korea will join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a US-led economic initiative, as its founding member, the presidential office said on Wednesday. The decision appears likely to put further pressure on Seoul to choose a side in the US-China rivalry, with Beijing already expressing its opposition to South Korea joining the initiative.
President Yoon Suk-yeol will be participating in the launching ceremony of the initiative via video call, as the event is planned to take place in Tokyo on May 24, according to the presidential office.
Yoon is preparing to make an official announcement about Korea’s participation and openly endorse the initiative during his summit with US President Joe Biden, who is set to travel to Seoul and Tokyo this weekend.
IPEF was first introduced when Biden made the proposal at the East Asia Summit last October.
The initiative ostensibly aims for the US to improve partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region on a wide range of areas such as digital trade, supply resilience and infrastructure. It is widely seen as a regional coalition that excludes China from the global supply chain.
With Yoon having hinted at joining the US-led initiative on Monday, China expressed its opposition.
In the first virtual meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, which took place after Yoon’s parliamentary address on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised a warning against Korea’s “decoupling” and possibly “cutting off (supply) chains” with China.
“We should proceed from our respective and common interests, oppose the negative tendency of ‘decoupling’ and ‘cutting off chains,’ and maintain stability and smoothness of the global industrial and supply chains,” Wang said.
Highlighting the importance of a bilateral commitment to openness and inclusiveness, Wang also said it is of “fundamental interest” for the two countries to “guard against the risk of a new Cold War” and “oppose bloc confrontation.”
While Korea’s participation in the IPEF has brought concerned responses from China, its decision appears to be “inevitable,” as the country is now placed in a position to choose a side amid the escalating competition between the US and China, experts here said.
“As the US-China competition is obviously intensifying and developing into zero-sum, South Korea is put in a position to choose a side. Whether Korea joins the IPEF or not, it would have a following cost,” Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University, told The Korea Herald.
The government would have considered all the costs and benefits of joining the US-led initiative, but it would have been much harder to not join the grouping, Park said.
“The initiative is surely aimed at building an anti-China coalition, to exclude China from a regional supply chain. IPEF is also said to make a global standard index for the digital economy and technology,” Park said, adding that if Korea does not join, it will have a significant impact on its economy.
Other countries widely expected to join the group are Japan, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, among others.
