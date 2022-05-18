Experts urge SMEs to build brand identity in platform era

Kim Byung-gyu, a business professor at Yonsei University, speaks during the 41th entrepreneurship forum hosted by Challenge and Sharing. (Challenge and Sharing)



Amid the rise of the platform era where tech giants have a strong foothold based on their abundant resources, small companies must build a solid brand identity through digital branding and target a specific customer base, experts said Wednesday.



“Big tech corporations such as Amazon wield enormous power over industries -- especially e-commerce, since they provide a simple but powerful platform with a wide range of purchase choices,” said Kim Byung-gyu, a business professor at Yonsei University, during the 41th entrepreneurship forum hosted by Challenge and Sharing, a mentoring platform for CEOs.



Kim stressed that small companies must make a tiny crack in big tech’s business strategy focused on fulfilling the needs of large customer base. “It all starts from making your own ‘fan base’ -- in other words, target those who aren’t fully satisfied by tech behemoths.”



Lee Keun-sang, CEO at KS Idea, speaks during the 41th entrepreneurship forum hosted by Challenge and Sharing. (Challenge and Sharing)