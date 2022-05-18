 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
한국어판
Business

3 more Paris Baguette stores open in Indonesia

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : May 18, 2022 - 15:43       Updated : May 18, 2022 - 15:43
Paris Baguette store in South Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia (SPC)
Paris Baguette store in South Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia (SPC)
SPC has opened three more Paris Baguette stores in Indonesia, the South Korean food and bakery company said Wednesday.

According to SPC, two of the new stores are located at shopping malls in the country‘s capital Jakarta and the other is in South Tangerang.

The latest opening of the bakery cafe came two months after the company’s fourth Paris Baquette store began operation in Bekasi in March.

The first Paris Baguette in the Southeast Asian country opened in November 2021, shortly after SPC established local joint venture Era Boga Patiserindo with Indonesia’s Erajaya Food and Nourishment in October that year.

“Paris Baguette is quickly increasing its brand awareness in Indonesia. We will continue to speed up in expanding the market by entering various regions and launching new menus specialized for local consumers,” said an SPC official.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114