3 more Paris Baguette stores open in Indonesia

Paris Baguette store in South Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia (SPC)
SPC has opened three more Paris Baguette stores in Indonesia, the South Korean food and bakery company said Wednesday.
According to SPC, two of the new stores are located at shopping malls in the country‘s capital Jakarta and the other is in South Tangerang.
The latest opening of the bakery cafe came two months after the company’s fourth Paris Baquette store began operation in Bekasi in March.
The first Paris Baguette in the Southeast Asian country opened in November 2021, shortly after SPC established local joint venture Era Boga Patiserindo with Indonesia’s Erajaya Food and Nourishment in October that year.
“Paris Baguette is quickly increasing its brand awareness in Indonesia. We will continue to speed up in expanding the market by entering various regions and launching new menus specialized for local consumers,” said an SPC official.
