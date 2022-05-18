 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
한국어판
Life&Style

Quirks of Korean dating explained (3) Crazy for love milestones

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 18, 2022 - 15:07       Updated : May 18, 2022 - 15:09
Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong star in SBS's romantic comedy
Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong star in SBS's romantic comedy "Business Proposal." (SBS)

They say love is universal, but when it comes to dating culture, Korea has a different love language, according to five international couples that The Korea Herald interviewed. From love ‘confessions’ to matching outfits, here are some dating norms that set Korea apart. – Ed. 


(Clockwise from top) Lee Kyu-ho and his Canadian wife Sarah (Courtesy of Lee) / Kim Hyun-kyu and his German girlfriend Lara (Courtesy of Kim)/ Lee Chang-wok and his Swedish girlfriend Linea (Courtesy of Lee) / Lee Ru-bin and her Lithuanian boyfriend Paulius (Courtesy of Lee) / Aybuke and her Korean boyfriend Jeong-gyu (Courtesy of Aybuke)
(Clockwise from top) Lee Kyu-ho and his Canadian wife Sarah (Courtesy of Lee) / Kim Hyun-kyu and his German girlfriend Lara (Courtesy of Kim)/ Lee Chang-wok and his Swedish girlfriend Linea (Courtesy of Lee) / Lee Ru-bin and her Lithuanian boyfriend Paulius (Courtesy of Lee) / Aybuke and her Korean boyfriend Jeong-gyu (Courtesy of Aybuke)


Crazy for love milestones

On KakaoTalk, the almost-ubiquitous messaging app for Koreans, it is not difficult to find users who display the number of days they have been together with someone on their personal profile page. 

Other than updating their relationship status to friends and acquaintances, the calendar icon serves a very practical purpose -- counting the days for important milestones in a relationship, like the 100th day of being together.
Some people use other specialized apps for a shared calendar to chronicle the course of their relationship. 

Love milestones are a big deal for Korean couples. 

It is customary for couples to count down to the 100th day since they got together and celebrate their anniversaries every 100 days of their relationship. 

On the day, they exchange flowers and gifts, eat at a nice restaurant, or go on a short trip together. 

This is on top of the more common romantic holidays, like Christmas, Valentine’s Day or the Nov. 11 Pepero Day, a Korean celebration marked by friends and couples who exchange the chocolate-covered cookie sticks of the same name.

But for many Westerners, such celebrations are not important milestones for a couple. 

Linea from Sweden said “couples in my country and other European nations commemorate yearly anniversaries. Also, Christmas is rather a family holiday in Europe than a romantic holiday. It’s like Chuseok in Korea.”

Koreans are “obsessed” with counting from the day they officially start dating, unlike couples in Canada and the US, said Sarah, a Canadian woman living in Seoul. She tied the knot with Lee Kyu-ho, a 34-year-old content creator in 2015.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114