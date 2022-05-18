 Back To Top
National

N. Korea silent on S. Korea's offer for COVID-19 talks for 3rd day: official

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2022 - 10:15       Updated : May 18, 2022 - 10:15
Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)
Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)

North Korea has remained unresponsive to South Korea's attempt to propose working-level consultations on its push to extend help to the neighbor in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak for the third day, a ministry official here said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Unification had sought to deliver a related message to the North on Monday through their liaison office to hold the talks and offer assistance in medical supplies to the neighbor, known for its dilapidated medical system.

The two Koreas held a routine phone call at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the North did not express its intention on whether it would accept the message, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"Nothing noteworthy was exchanged (during the call)," the official said.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, North Korea, with a population of 24 million, had reported more than 1.72 million fever cases and 62 fatalities.

