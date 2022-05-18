 Back To Top
US Forces Korea launches permanent Apache helicopter unit

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2022 - 10:13       Updated : May 18, 2022 - 10:13
This photo, released by the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, shows the US Forces Korea holding a ceremony activating the 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
This photo, released by the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, shows the US Forces Korea holding a ceremony activating the 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The US Forces Korea (USFK) has held a ceremony launching a permanently stationed air cavalry squadron consisting of new Apache attack helicopters in a key US base south of Seoul, its officials said Wednesday.

The 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade was activated in the event at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday. It takes over from previous rotational aviation units.

The new unit is known to have dozens of the latest AH-64E Version 6 helicopters. In January, the US Army said 24 of the latest Apache helicopters would be deployed here by February in the first overseas delivery of the new version of the aircraft.

In November last year, the Pentagon announced the results of its global defense posture review, which included a decision to permanently station a previously rotational Apache attack helicopter unit along with artillery division headquarters in South Korea. (Yonhap)

