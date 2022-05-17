 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] US gun deaths soared in 2020 amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 18, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : May 18, 2022 - 10:00

The number of gun deaths in the United States underwent a “historic” increase in 2020, possibly due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty, according to a report by health authorities published. 

The US racked up 19,350 firearm homicides in 2020, up nearly 35 percent as compared to 2019, and 24,245 gun suicides (up 1.5 percent), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its report. 

The CDC deemed both the murders and suicides by firearm “persistent and significant US public health concerns.”

The firearm homicide rate stood at 6.1 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020, the highest for more than 25 years. (AFP)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
