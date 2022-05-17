El Salvador and Korea should seek enhanced cooperation in digital ecosystem

From Left: The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae, The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, El Salvador Ambassador to South Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia, and El Salvador Embassy official Marcela Alejandra Garcia Sosa pose for a group photo at the Herald Corp. headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar /The Korea Herald)

El Salvador and South Korea should enhance cooperation in a digital ecosystem and prepare for the future, the Salvadoran ambassador and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young said in a meeting on Monday.



During a visit to The Korea Herald on Monday, El Salvador Ambassador to South Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia, The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young and The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae exchanged views on the need for developing businesses, a safety framework, a decentralized media platform and mass-media content in a digital ecosystem.



El Salvador has come up with forward-thinking policies like the “Bitcoin city” project. However, safety concerns of investors need to be respected, according to Lopez.



“There are a lot of positive reviews in El Salvador about cooperation with The Korea Herald on media discourse,” said Lopez.



The courtesy visit comes at a time when central banks and financial authorities from 44 countries are to hold a meeting with expert panels from lower and middle income countries in El Salvador.



Lopez said that bitcoin has allowed Salvadorans abroad send remittances back home cheaply.



El Salvador Ambassador to South Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia (right), shakes hands with The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young during a courtesy visit to the Herald Corp. headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Monday. (Sanjay Kumar /The Korea Herald)