Korean food tours for foreigners launched

Foreigners pose during a cooking class for Korean food in Seoul’s Bukchon on Monday. (Agriculture Ministry)

SEJONG -- A program aimed at introducing Korean food to foreigners kicked off Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.



The program, which consists of a total of 20 food tours, will run between May and November this year in Seoul and across the country.



Foreign residents and tourists can also learn recipes for a variety of Korean food, including traditional sauces and kimchi, in one-day cooking classes by Korean food chefs and masters nationwide, the ministry said.



In the first event held at Hansik Space E:eum in Seoul’s Bukchon area on Monday, chef Yoo Hyun-soo demonstrated the process of making fermented soybean paste, and foreigners also tried their hand at cooking with the sauce.



Among the participants were TV personality Robin Deiana from France, staffers from the US Embassy in Korea and foreign students at Korean colleges.



The next events will also be held at hanok villages with Korean traditional houses across the country. Venues will include North Chungcheong Province’s Boeun, North Gyeongsang Province’s Yeongju and Andong.



The event is open to all foreigners for free: while there is reservation fee of 20,000 won ($15.6), this will be fully refunded upon participation as on-the-spot payment. Details on application and more information are available at www.hansik.or.kr, the ministry said.



A similar yearly program was offered to 240 foreigners across 12 events last year. The number of one-day tours has expanded this year on the back of eased social distancing rules amid the pandemic, it said.



By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)