Yoon appoints former vice-FM as ambassador to US

President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Rep. Cho Tae-yong of the People Power Party, a former vice foreign minister, as the administration’s first ambassador to the US on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Rep. Cho Tae-yong of the People Power Party, a former vice foreign minister, as the administration’s first ambassador to the US, the presidential office said Tuesday.
He also named the new head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and vice-chairperson of the Financial Services Commission the same day. Yoon’s ministerial appointments are coming to an end, as he is expected to appoint the ministers of justice and gender as late as Wednesday. If both are appointed, the selection of only two ministers, education and health, are left.
Cho Tae-yong is a career diplomat who has extensive experience dealing with the US and North Korean nuclear issues. He served as the first vice minister of the Foreign Ministry and the first deputy director of the National Security Office during the former Park Geun-hye administration.
In November 2016, Cho represented Korea in talks with former National Security Adviser nominee Michael Flynn on North Korea under the Trump administration. Between 2015 and 2017, he held five rounds of Korea-US strategic consultations on North Korea with then-US Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken under President Barack Obama.
He then entered the National Assembly as a proportional representative in 2020. Most recently, as deputy head of the Korea-US policy consultation delegation for President-elect Yoon, Cho visited the US with foreign minister candidate Park Jin in April.
On the same day, Yoon also named Peck Kyong-ran, a professor of medicine at Sungkyunkwan University, as the first director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to replace Jeong Eun-Kyeong under the Moon Jae-in administration.
Professor Peck served as a member of the social welfare and culture division at Yoon’s presidential transition committee. She joined the committee at the recommendation of Chairperson Ahn Cheol-soo and played a role in designing a new COVID-19 quarantine system.
From December 2019 to November 2021, she served as the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases chairperson and advised the government on quarantine policy during the pandemic.
In early 2020, she urged the government to restrict the entry of foreign citizens in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak at home. She emphasized the need to strengthen social distancing when the government eased quarantine policies.
Yoon also appointed Kim So-young, a professor of economics at Seoul National University, as vice-chairperson of the Financial Services Commission. Kim was a member of the presidential committee’s economic division. Formerly, she served as a director of the Korean Economic Association and an adviser to the Bank for International Settlements.
The president is expected to appoint his close aide Han Dong-hoon as Justice Minister and former lawmaker Kim Hyun-sook as Minister of Gender Equality and Family by Wednesday.
Kim In-cheol, a candidate for Education Minister who was caught up in suspicions of preferential treatment for his children, resigned. Yoon is reconsidering the appointment of Chung Ho-young, who was embroiled in similar controversies, as Health Minister.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)