National

Seoul Mayor candidate Oh Se-hoon reveals his ambition for fifth term

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 17, 2022 - 16:06       Updated : May 17, 2022 - 16:06
Oh Se-hoon, the Seoul Mayor candidate of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a conference held in central Seoul on Tuesday. (PPP)
Oh Se-hoon, the Seoul Mayor candidate of the ruling People Power Party, on Tuesday expressed hopes to win the upcoming mayoral election and extend his term further in four years time.

Oh is currently seeking his fourth mayoral term. If elected in the June 1 local elections, Oh will become the first mayor of Seoul to serve a fourth term, and become the city’s longest-serving mayor.

“The mayor position of Seoul is perhaps as equally important as a presidential term,” Oh said during a conference held in central Seoul on Tuesday. Oh stressed the importance of the position with addressing the critical role that Seoul takes in the country.

Oh even expressed his hopes for a fifth term, when he was asked if he would run in the next presidential election.

Oh briefly mentioned Richard Michael Daley, an American politician who served as the mayor of Chicago, Illinois, between 1989-2011.

“I remember Chicago Mayor Daley was reelected five times, and history records him as the mayor who built the Chicago of today,” Oh said. “To serve as the mayor of Seoul, the capital of South Korea, for such a long time can be more significant than serving as the president,” Oh added.

In regards to the potential presidential run, Oh distanced himself. Oh hinted that he still needs time to improve his policies. He also noted that he needs to cultivate his character to achieve qualities that citizens expect from the country’s president.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
