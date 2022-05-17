Korean broadcasters start to release overseas projects, film abroad

“We are trying to shoot the documentaries in Canada and Norway as early as June and release the filmed episodes as early as mid-July. We expect to meet the pent-up demand from the travel-starved viewers,” a KBS official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

South Korean broadcasters are beginning to air TV programs filmed abroad as they resume long-suspended plans for shootings overseas.With the easing of travel restrictions, including mandatory quarantine for international arrivals and the reopening of international routes, broadcasters are keen to resume filming TV programs in exotic locations.Cable channel tvN recently released the new entertainment show “Unexpected Journey,” a series starring Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung. The show follows her life, stories and activities in the US by presenting different views of Los Angeles.At JTBC, travel variety program “Fly to the Dance” starring popular dancers Lia Kim, Aiki, Leejung, Gabee, Love Ran, Harimu, Amy and singer Henry is set to start airing in early June.Helmed by the director and staff of JTBC’s “Begin Again,” a music variety show that features Korean musicians busking overseas, the upcoming “Fly to the Dance” follows the similar format in sending Korean dancers to perform at various sites in New York and Los Angeles.The program was filmed from late March to early April in the US, where a return to normalcy was already underway.Meanwhile, public education broadcaster EBS is seeking to restart overseas shoots for the travel documentary “Themes Around the World” as well.Public broadcaster KBS said it hopes to return with more episodes of its well-known travel program, “Walk Expedition,” after filming abroad was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.By Lee Si-jin ( sj_lee@heraldcorp.com