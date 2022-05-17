Kakao Mobility partners with Miki Taxi for Guam service

Kakao Mobility Corp., South Korea's leading taxi-hailing company, said Tuesday it has forged a business partnership with Miki Taxi, a major taxi operator in Guam, to provide ride-hailing services in the Pacific territory.

Through the partnership with Miki Taxi, which operates approximately 40 percent of all taxis in Guam, Kakao Mobility plans to offer mobility hail service on the island via its Kakao T application starting in the third quarter.

The new Guam service will initially be limited to travelers from South Korea but will be later expanded to visitors from other countries after establishing a stable service environment.

Miki Taxi Chairman Im Hong-soon said Korean tourists in Guam will be able to use mobility services with more ease and safety, and also expected local drivers to benefit from the partnership.

Kakao Mobility recently partnered with global mobility platform provider Splyt Technologies Ltd. to offer ride-hailing roaming services in seven Southeast Asian countries.

The company was spun off from Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's most-used messenger KakaoTalk, in August 2017 and operates as a separate entity. (Yonhap)