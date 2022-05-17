 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
Business

Kakao Mobility partners with Miki Taxi for Guam service

By Yonhap
Published : May 17, 2022 - 11:32       Updated : May 17, 2022 - 11:32
Kakao Mobility‘s corporate logo (Kakao Mobility)
Kakao Mobility‘s corporate logo (Kakao Mobility)

Kakao Mobility Corp., South Korea's leading taxi-hailing company, said Tuesday it has forged a business partnership with Miki Taxi, a major taxi operator in Guam, to provide ride-hailing services in the Pacific territory.

Through the partnership with Miki Taxi, which operates approximately 40 percent of all taxis in Guam, Kakao Mobility plans to offer mobility hail service on the island via its Kakao T application starting in the third quarter.

The new Guam service will initially be limited to travelers from South Korea but will be later expanded to visitors from other countries after establishing a stable service environment.

Miki Taxi Chairman Im Hong-soon said Korean tourists in Guam will be able to use mobility services with more ease and safety, and also expected local drivers to benefit from the partnership.

Kakao Mobility recently partnered with global mobility platform provider Splyt Technologies Ltd. to offer ride-hailing roaming services in seven Southeast Asian countries.

The company was spun off from Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's most-used messenger KakaoTalk, in August 2017 and operates as a separate entity. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114