BTS extends winning streak with three Billboard Music Awards

Poster image shows BTS’ three wins at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. (2022 Billboard Music Awards)

K-pop sensation BTS took home three prizes at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), marking the group‘s sixth consecutive year winning a trophy at the event.



The septet’s wins -- top duo or group, top song sales artist and top selling song -- were announced by Billboard on social media on Sunday, ahead of the awards show that took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Since becoming the first-ever K-pop act to win a BBMA award in 2017 by snagging the top social artist award, BTS has secured at least one award at the annual event every year. Last year, the group won all four awards it was nominated for -- top duo or group, top song sales artist, top social artist and top selling song.



With the latest wins, BTS now has a total of 12 trophies and has become the act with the most awards in the history of the event, breaking a 17-year record held by girl group Destiny’s Child.



The act was nominated for seven awards in six categories -- top duo or group, top song sales artist, top Billboard global artist (excluding US), top selling song, top Billboard global song (excluding US) and top rock song. It was the most nominations the group had ever received at the BBMAs.



BTS nabbed top duo or group trophy, beating out strong competitors including Silk Sonic, who took home four Grammys earlier this year, and British rock band Glass Animals. The win marked the boy group’s third in the category, following their 2019 and 2021 wins.





K-pop boy group BTS (BTS Twitter)