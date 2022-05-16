BTS extends winning streak with three Billboard Music Awards

Poster image shows BTS’ three wins at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. (2022 Billboard Music Awards)
K-pop sensation BTS took home three prizes at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), marking the group‘s sixth consecutive year winning a trophy at the event.
The septet’s wins -- top duo or group, top song sales artist and top selling song -- were announced by Billboard on social media on Sunday, ahead of the awards show that took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Since becoming the first-ever K-pop act to win a BBMA award in 2017 by snagging the top social artist award, BTS has secured at least one award at the annual event every year. Last year, the group won all four awards it was nominated for -- top duo or group, top song sales artist, top social artist and top selling song.
With the latest wins, BTS now has a total of 12 trophies and has become the act with the most awards in the history of the event, breaking a 17-year record held by girl group Destiny’s Child.
The act was nominated for seven awards in six categories -- top duo or group, top song sales artist, top Billboard global artist (excluding US), top selling song, top Billboard global song (excluding US) and top rock song. It was the most nominations the group had ever received at the BBMAs.
BTS nabbed top duo or group trophy, beating out strong competitors including Silk Sonic, who took home four Grammys earlier this year, and British rock band Glass Animals. The win marked the boy group’s third in the category, following their 2019 and 2021 wins.
K-pop boy group BTS (BTS Twitter)
The group won top song sales artist for the second straight year, after being nominated alongside big-name artists, including Adele, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Walker Hayes. It also clinched the trophy for the top selling song category for the second year in a row with the megahit “Butter.” The septet’s other hit song, “Permission to Dance,” was also nominated in the same category.
BTS did not attend the ceremony as it is preparing for the release of its upcoming album titled “Proof,” which is set to drop on June 10. The band did not deliver an acceptance speech but tweeted, “Thank you BBMAs and BTS Army!”
Alongside BTS, Drake, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, the Kid Laroi and Olivia Rodrigo also scored some major wins at the 2022 BBMAs.
Drake won in five categories -- top artist, top male artist, top rap artist, top rap male artist and top rap album for “Certified Lover Boy.” The rapper extended his record as the most decorated winner in the awards show’s history with 34 wins.
Taylor Swift, who has the second most-ever awards with 29 wins, claimed four awards, including top Billboard 200 artist, top country artist, top country female artist and top country album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won the duo’s first-ever award for top R&B song through “Leave the Door Open.”
Five new categories were created this year to celebrate achievements on global and viral charts. Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran won top Billboard global 200 artist and top Billboard global artist (excluding US), respectively. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” was named the top Billboard global 200 song and top Billboard global song (excluding US). The top viral song award went to Doja Cat ft. SZA’s “Kiss Me More.”
The Billboard Music Awards is one of the three biggest American music award shows, alongside the American Music Awards and the Grammy Awards. This year’s nominees and winners were determined by their performance on the Billboard charts from April 10, 2011 to March 26, 2022.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)