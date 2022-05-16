 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
National

S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July

By Yonhap
Published : May 16, 2022 - 10:56       Updated : May 16, 2022 - 10:58
(South Korea's Air Force)
(South Korea's Air Force)

The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team plans to join three international air shows in Britain in July, Seoul officials said Monday, marking its first visit to the European nation in 10 years.

The Black Eagles team is set to participate in the Southport Air Show, Royal International Air Tattoo, and Farnborough Airshow from July 9-22, as part of military diplomacy to promote South Korean-made aircraft.

The team last attended a British show in 2012. Later, it joined flight events in Singapore and Malaysia but did not travel to Britain due largely to geographical distance, according to the officials.

The team of 12 pilots will fly eight T-50B supersonic trainer jets to stage various performances, including its trademark show of drawing with smoke tails the taegeuk mark, a signature symbol of South Korea's national flag.

A joint flight with its British counterpart, the Red Arrows, has also been arranged to highlight the two countries' friendship, the Air Force said.

Next month, the Air Force plans to disassemble nine T-50B jets, including a spare, and transport them to Britain by air. South Korea will also utilize three C-130 transport aircraft to ship other pieces of equipment.

Following its trip to Britain, the team plans to visit 13 other countries, including Poland, Slovakia, Egypt and the Philippines, to promote South Korean military assets, such as the FA-50 light attack aircraft.

The squad's flight distance before its return home is estimated to be 20,000 kilometers, the Air Force said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114