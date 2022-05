This image, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, shows the Bell 505 helicopter. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)

A helicopter carrying three crewmen crashed in the southern coastal city of Geoje on Monday, with their fate remaining unknown, firefighters said.

The chopper went down near Mt. Seonja at around 9 a.m., according to an accident report filed with firefighting authorities. Three people were presumed to have been on board, according to an accident report

Rescuers are trying to verify the fate of the crewmen. (Yonhap)